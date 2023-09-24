The situation arose in the midst of a raid on the Nur Shams Palestinian refugee camp, which ended in an armed confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian militias, which lasted more than 6 hours. The event occurred on Sunday, September 24, near the city of Tulkarem, north of the occupied West Bank, and brings the number of Palestinian deaths in the area closer to two hundred so far this year.

The deceased were identified as Asid Abu Ali, 21 years old; and Abed al Rahman Abu Daghash, 32, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Both died after being shot in the head by the Israeli army. In addition, during the operation, a soldier was slightly injured by shrapnel and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

The event occurred in the Nur Shams camp, with 13,500 residents, where Israeli security forces carried out an operation in the early morning to dismantle a command center for Palestinian armed groups. According to the Israeli Army report, they found dozens of explosives ready to be used in “terrorist activities.”

“They located a building and dismantled a command center inside that contained observation devices, computers and technological devices. In addition, they located another room and neutralized dozens of ready-to-use explosive devices and a large number of components to manufacture more explosive devices.” , indicated a military spokesperson about this joint operation of the Army, the Border Police and the Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet).

To discover explosives located under the roads, the troops used engineering vehicles, which caused damage to the aqueduct and electrical infrastructure, which at this time affects the community that lives there.

The army confirms that some explosions occurred as a result of the operation, as well as that armed Palestinians opened fire and threw explosives at the Israeli forces, who also responded with fire.

In 2023, the occupied West Bank and Israel are experiencing the largest spike in violence since the Second Intifada (2000-05). 199 Palestinians have already died in the framework of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, most of them militiamen in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including 36 minors.

In parallel, we have seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out more and more attacks and have left 32 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers, five of them minors, and 4 in uniform.

With EFE, Reuters and local media