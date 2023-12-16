The mother of the two pairs of twins who lost their lives in the fire that engulfed the family home has been arrested: the reason

A very sad story that has already gone around the world in just a few hours. Two pairs of twins aged 3 and 4 lost their lives in a fire that engulfed the family home.

Their mother was arrested and accused of being responsible for the dramatic affair and of having abandoned the two pairs of twins to their sad fate.

Deveca Rose, this is her mother's name, was arrested and now she will have to explain his version of events before the judge.

The death of the two pairs of twins

Sixty firefighters intervened in the family home after the alarm raised by some neighbors. They put out the flames and recovered the 4 minors. They entrusted them to health workers, who tried to resuscitate them unsuccessfully. In the meantime, the Fire Brigade ascertained that no one else was present in the house, minors they were alone.

As soon as they reached the hospital, the doctors declared the brothers dead. Mom wasn't home, she was went out for shopping and had left her children at home alone. Without even worrying that something could happen to them.

Bryson, Kyson, Legan and Leyton were my children, they were my life, they were my world. They were my heart, they were my soul, they were everything. It all seems so surreal. I can not believe it.

She had declared the woman to the authorities, before being officially charged for negligent crime and abandonment of a minor. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, in just a few minutes the flames engulfed the family home, leaving 4 children too young to understand what was happening no escape. Perhaps it wasn't even the first time that their mother left them at home alone to go out and do their shopping. Deveca will now have to explain to the judge the reason for her gesture and wait for the final sentence.