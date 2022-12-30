Straight

A prodigy happened at Anfield, where Liverpool overturned (2-1) a deficit against Leicester thanks to two own goals from Belgian center-back Wout Faes, for which the club coached by Brendan Rodgers paid 17 million euros last summer to the Stade Reims. The man, a physical lookalike of David Luiz, hit his goal twice in the seven minutes before the break. In the first he went to a low cross from Alexander-Arnold who was preparing to block without trouble the goalkeeper Ward and who he put his toe into so that the ball described an impossible parabola towards the opposite squad; in the second he made a mistake when clearing a ball bounced off the post after a shot by Darwin Núñez. “He has come back a little rusty after not having had minutes with Belgium in the World Cup,” Rodgers resolved. “It happened to me once and the only thing I can say is that I feel sorry for him, sincerely,” confessed Jürgen Klopp, the coach of the networks.

2 Alisson, A. Robertson (Konstantinos Tsimikas, min. 62), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gomez, min. 85), Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Harvey Elliot (S. Bajcetic, min. 86), Henderson, Thiago, Salah , Darwin Núñez and Oxlade-Chamberlain (Naby Keita, min. 62) 1 Ward, Wout Faes, Luke Thomas, Amartey, Castagne, Boubakary Soumare, Ayoze Pérez (K. Iheanacho, min. 70), Barnes, Onyinye Ndidi (Tielemans, min. 59), Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka (Vardy, min. . fifteen) goals 0-1 min. 4: Kieran Dewsbury-Hall. 1-1 min. 37: Wout Faes (pp). 2-1 min. 44: Wout Faes (pp). Referee Craig Pawson Yellow cards Boubakary Soumare (min. 67)

Faes’s farce overshadowed the poor performance of Liverpool, which subscribed to the extraordinary: during the warm-up Elliott collided with Robertson and the left-back, although he lined up, he could not finish the game and is a doubt for the immediate appointment on the 2nd in Brentford. “We won and that’s the important thing, but we have a lot to improve,” defender Virgil Van Dijk acknowledged at the end. A goal by Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester four minutes into the game showed the defensive deficiencies of Klopp’s team, who could not face an action in which from a goal kick two touches to lower the ball disarmed their entire defensive network with a free lane through the middle of the rear. “We lacked intensity, they won the second plays and we didn’t know how to put pressure on them,” Trent Alexandre-Arnold apologized.

Liverpool have conceded a goal in their last six Premier League games and only in four games out of 16 played did they finish with a clean sheet, far from Arsenal’s seven or Newcastle’s eight. Just over a month and a half before the first Champions League match against Real Madrid, Jürgen Klopp has a lot of work to do, although in the duel at Brentford he will already have Gakpo, the club’s latest signing.

The Premier does not stop. The end-of-year day will put the top three in the championship to the test with a complicated visit by leader Arsenal to the Brighton field. The team led by Mikel Arteta will arrive at that match after knowing the results of their closest pursuers: Manchester City, five points behind, receives Everton and Newcastle, seven points away from the lead, will host Leeds. The day will begin at noon with a match between Wolverhampton and Manchester United in which the squad coached by Julen Lopetegui has the option of leaving the relegation zone, which threatens West Ham United, defeated by Brentford (0-2). in his fief.

