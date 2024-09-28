Unfortunately, harassment against women in video games It continues to be a problem that seems more difficult to overcome every day. Fortunately, a number of positive changes are taking place, as demonstrated by a new survey, which has revealed that two out of three women suffer some harassment when playing online.

According to a study by Bryter, which took into consideration nearly a thousand people in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2023, 65% of women who game online have experienced some form of harassment, name-calling, and other toxic behaviorboth in specific games, as well as on digital platforms, such as Discord.

These types of comments have caused 20% of the women surveyed to choose not to play. This is the fifth consecutive survey of this type to be carried out, and This is the first time that the percentage compared to the previous one decreases. In 2022, the number reached 72%, and while it is positive that these types of actions and comments are decreasing, this still means that two out of every three women suffer some digital attack.

We can only wait to see if this number drops in 2024and behave better online. On related topics, these are the five most influential women in the video game industry.

Via: SkyNews