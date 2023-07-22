Home page World

Michelle Mantey

If you are looking for love on Tinder, it will be very difficult to find it. Because: most users have no serious interest in dating or are in a relationship.

Kassel – Many people are looking for their love online. The dating app Tinder with the flame symbol is particularly well known. With this app, users should find a new partner quickly and easily by swiping on the mobile phone display. But it’s not that easy: Many people swipe for days to the so-called dating burnout, but just can’t find a relationship. According to study at the University of Picardy Jules Verne in France, this could be because most users are already in a relationship.

“With more than 55 billion matches, you’re sure to find the next best match here,” writes the dating platform Tinder on its own website. Despite the many matches, real dates are likely to remain an exception, according to the results of the study from France. In total, the researchers surveyed 1,387 Tinder users between the ages of 18 and 74 using online questionnaires. Just under 50 percent of those surveyed stated that they wanted to meet a person in real life.

Many Tinder users are taken or even married

However, the number of people on Tinder is even higher: almost two thirds of the study participants stated that they were in a relationship or married. Since the dating frustration is inevitable. Most claim to only use the app for entertainment, similar to other social networks. According to the study, the matches should also give users more self-confidence. Earning matches is treated like earning likes on other platforms.

The results show that many use the app to distract themselves from problems or emotions. For example, even if they have an avoidant attachment style and find it difficult or impossible to get involved in a relationship. Co-author of the study and professor of psychology Germano Vera Cruz sees the survey results as having little chance of success for people looking for love on Tinder. In addition, the warns Police from online flirting scammerswho try with some Tricks and lies Money of those affected to capture.

Can Singles Find a Relationship on Tinder?

But the spokesman for Tinder explained in an email to the American news channel NBC Newsthat the study’s numbers are misleading and do not fully reflect Tinder users. According to Tinder, 40 percent of global users are looking for a relationship and just under 13 percent are looking for something short-term.

The study team also sees a positive development with regard to online dating. The American news channel writes that a professor of the study cannot deny that many relationships now begin online. However, users need to use the dating app more carefully to find love. So, despite the results, finding love on Tinder is probably not out of the question. (mom)