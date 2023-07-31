Almost 11,000 homes in La Gomera are still without electricity supply as a result of the fire that has destroyed the control room of the El Palmar thermal power plant, in San Sebastián de La Gomera (Canary Islands), which has left the island in the dark since 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The Endesa company, owner of the damaged infrastructure, has already mobilized and installed a total of 14 generator sets, with which it has managed to restore supply to 4,468 (29%) of the 15,313 clients it has on the island, as reported the company. The Cabildo de la Gomera has told this morning that it is confident that normality will be restored in 24 hours, after the arrival on the island of a mini power plant from La Palma.

The fire, whose causes have yet to be clarified, affected one of the plant’s control rooms, forcing it to be disconnected as a precaution. This event caused a “zero energy” (general blackout) on the island starting at three in the morning on Sunday, that is, a general blackout. Only the generator sets mobilized from other islands have made it possible to recover light and power for just under a third of those affected. The company’s staff will continue connecting more groups throughout Monday in coordination with the island’s authorities, as reported by Endesa.

The president of the Island Council, Casimiro Curbelo (Gomera Socialist Group) has criticized the state of the equipment: “It is unfortunate that the eight burnt-out groups are over 35 years old, when they had to be renewed upon reaching 25 years of operation.” Curbelo has stressed that there are “difficulties due to the condition of insularity”, but has demanded a “faster response to Unelco/Endesa” so as not to suffer the deficiencies that the island is facing today.

The company has indicated that work continues to advance in the partial restoration of the El Palmar plant, damaged by the fire at dawn on Sunday. Solutions are being sought to enable the operation, under the current plant conditions, of the 6 megawatts of power of groups 18 and 19, and in this sense it is expected to receive new power control systems this Monday morning, reports Efe .

In addition, the sources indicated, the company expects a six-megawatt mini-plant to arrive in La Gomera late on Monday, which is on the island of La Palma, and which could be operational within an estimated period of 24 hours after its commissioning. reception at the headquarters. The sources add that the connection infrastructures of the plant to the electricity grid have been repaired.

All the Canary Islands are isolated electrical systems, except Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, which are interconnected. This means that if one of them suffers a breakdown that affects its generation systems, it cannot be supplied from another. In March, Red Eléctrica de España began works to connect the La Gomera network with that of Tenerife, with an underwater cable that is expected to come into service in 2025.