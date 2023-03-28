«I owe three electricity bills and one water bill plus this month’s rent because I don’t get it. I have to choose between paying for them or eating », says Manuela, a 45-year-old separated mother who lives in Seville with her two children. Their drama is identical to that of tens of thousands of households in Spain, where the excessive growth in housing costs and the insufficiency of public policies and aid are strangling the economy of these families, most of them with children, and placing many in risk of eviction, according to the report carried out by Save the Children.

The straits of the most vulnerable to find a place to live in Spain are such that two out of every ten children live in houses that can be described without risk of exaggerating as unhealthy, since they have leaks in the ceiling, humidity on the walls, the floor or the foundations or even rot in the window frames or the ground. “This situation has repercussions on their physical and mental health, affects their growth, development, school performance and their safety,” warns Andrés Conde, director of the NGO for children, in the complaint document ‘Aquí no hay quien viva’.

Despite the fact that many disadvantaged people reside in these modest homes, Spain is the third country on the continent in which the largest number of families with children, 8.4%, have regular problems paying the mortgage bills or rent expenses, only behind Greece and Ireland. The percentage of those who are overwhelmed and are unable to meet these obligations doubles the average for the European Union.

Save the Children warns of an increased risk of evictions, which in more than 70% of cases affect families with minors

40% of households with children who live for rent have to give the landlord at least 30% of their income each month, a situation that excessively limits the rest of their needs and places them in difficult times like the current one -with non-stop rising rents and runaway inflation and mortgage rates- before the possibility of an eviction. This point, dramatic in itself, is even more so if one takes into account that between 70% and 80% of the houses evicted in Spain in the last 15 years, more than 700,000, include children or adolescents.

The main profile of the family overwhelmed by defaults, and in many cases faced with the risk of eviction, is the single parent. A mother who raises her children alone. There are some 160,000 households in this situation of unaffordable outlay. Save the Children calculates that each one allocates an average of 200 euros per month only to housing payments above what they can afford -without counting electricity or gas-, so if they received equivalent public aid (about 380 million per year) would save his delicate situation.

Aid deficit and social housing



The NGO highlights that this bad situation of the most vulnerable has been reached by deficient public aid policies. Spain has one of the smallest social housing stocks in Europe, 2.5% of the total, a quarter of the continental average. His calculations indicate that one and a half million protected properties would be needed to meet current needs.

Another evidence of insufficient aid is that there are 1.6 million families with sons and daughters in a situation of poverty, of which approximately 310,000 suffered delays in housing payments. However, in 2020 only 25,000 households with dependent children or adolescents received a benefit to help pay for their room or flat.

Save the Children, before the elaboration by the Government of a new housing law, calls for a budget increase that allows facilitating access to housing for all vulnerable families. It should include the automatic obtaining of direct aid to all beneficiaries of the minimum vital income, the purchase or public rehabilitation of housing that already exists to immediately expand the offer of social rental, tax discounts to improve the energy quality of buildings and VAT reduced for rehabilitation, coordination between courts and social services, and that when there are minors at risk of eviction it is obligatory for the judge to have a report on the vulnerability of the family before making any decision.