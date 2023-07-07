Two out of five tourists who disappeared while rafting down the Snezhnaya River in Buryatia were found alive, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on July 7.

As noted in the Telegram channel of the department, the rescuers were able to establish the coordinates of the location of the tourists from the Mi-8 helicopter. Two men, hearing the sound of a helicopter, signaled with a rocket launcher.

“There is no possibility of landing an aircraft in this area. Rescuers landed at the nearest point from the place of detection and are heading towards them on foot,” the press service said.

The search for other members of the tour group continues. In total, 14 people and 5 pieces of equipment were involved in search and rescue.

The day before, a group of tourists were rafting down the Snezhnaya River near the village of Vydrino. According to Izvestia’s source, the catamarans capsized during the descent, as a result, eight people ended up in the water. Only three were able to get out of the water, while one managed to get to the winter hut, where he was waiting for rescuers. The rest were swept away by the current.

The prosecutor’s office of Buryatia is investigating the fact of the incident.