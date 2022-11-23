Presentation of the report ‘Violence against women with disabilities in the Region of Murcia’. / CARM

The University of Murcia presented this Wednesday the report ‘Violence against women with disabilities in the Region of Murcia’, developed by the Diversity Management Chair. This research, directed by Professor Ana Millán Jiménez from the Department of Sociology and Social Policy, revealed that two out of five (41.1%) suffered physical, emotional or sexual abuse from those close to them (father, brother, , partner, etc.); and that 14.8% were still victims at the time of the survey. As for the profile of the abuser, who is almost always a man, he is pathologically jealous, an abusive controller, and a consumer of toxic substances.

With regard to the victims, they are usually between 25 and 45 years old, have low self-esteem, psychosocial or intellectual disabilities, and usually first suffer psychological abuse that leads to physical abuse.

Another of the conclusions reached by the investigation, carried out in conjunction with the General Directorate for Women and Gender Diversity of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGBTI, Family, Social Policy and Transparency, is that almost half of women ( 46.2%) do not identify their abuser and they suspect that one in ten (10.1%) suffers violence due to their responses, despite not having answered the question in the affirmative. According to the data collected in this report of more than 100 pages, the majority were pushed, stunned, beaten or kicked; and 10% claim to have suffered sexual violence.

To carry out this study, first, 181 telematic surveys were carried out on women registered as people with disabilities. Later, 18 of them, aged between 42 and 72, volunteered to conduct face-to-face interviews. Finally, a meeting was organized between seven experts in the field with representatives of various associations and various conclusions were drawn up.

In the words of Professor Ana Millán Jiménez, “it is necessary to continue researching to obtain more figures and so that work can continue.” In addition, in general terms, they deduced that most of these women have a very negative perception of their image and their self-esteem, coming to consider themselves “damaged merchandise”.

Through this study, they remarked that it is necessary to promote family support networks and the immediate environment as support tools to avoid normalization and encourage reporting. “The problem is that many times the people who accompany them to denounce are their own abusers,” acknowledged the academic.