Review offers, ask friends and family, take training courses from the Employment Training Service and continue to watch the months go by without the phone ringing or having to reset the alarm clock to go to a job that does not arrive and that it seems to be getting further and further away. That is, broadly speaking, the day to day for two out of every five unemployed in the Region of Murcia, who have already spent more than a year without a job and who see their options of getting one reduced the longer they remain in that situation. This is what the study reveals ‘Long-term unemployment in Spain and the Region of Murcia’, presented this Thursday by the president of the Economic and Social Council of the Region of Murcia (CES), José Antonio Cobacho, and the professor of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Murcia and director of the Center for Studies in Non-Cognitive Skills and Economic Evaluation, Ildefonso Méndez, in charge of preparing the report.

It highlights that the probability of moving from a situation of long-term unemployment to employment “Noticeably reduced” as the amount of time you do not work increases. Specifically, according to the study, the probability of abandoning long-term unemployment due to having found a job is reduced by approximately one third when the person spends two years out of the labor market instead of one. In this way, the unemployed begin to circulate through a toxic spiral that, according to the report, has consequences that “go far beyond the loss of purchasing power of the person and their family unit”, since a prolonged unemployment in time “It also has a negative effect on the salary received by the worker in the next job”, while favoring the appearance of a stigma “that reduces future job opportunities”.

Unemployment and, specifically, long-term unemployment have grown significantly in the Region of Murcia in the last fifteen years. Community has gone from having 25.9% of long-term unemployed in 2005 to 40.4% in the first quarter of 2020, 14.5 points more.

Temporality as a balm



However, the Region shows better figures than the national average. “Murcia does not stand out for being a region with a particularly serious problem of long-term unemployment,” explains Méndez, “since this parameter has not grown as much since the start of the 2007 real estate crisis here as in other regions of Spain.”

The details of the report Over 45 years old, female and with low-skilled jobs People over 45 years of age, women and those workers who have held previous low-skilled occupations are the last to leave prolonged unemployment, according to the CES study on the labor market. This, moreover, occurs even in phases of economic recovery. “We have seen it very clearly from 2014 -assures the person in charge of the report-, where a timid economic recovery began that has been truncated by the coronavirus crisis.” On the other hand, those over 45 years of age tend to lag behind in periods of expansion or economic recovery, where their relative weight among the long-term unemployed increases even more with respect to the total. Imbalance between the skills that companies ask for and the offer Among the factors that contribute to the persistence of unemployment in general, and long-term unemployment in particular, the report highlights, among other factors, the “significant gap between the skills and abilities of the unemployed and those demanded by employers.” It also points out the reduced geographic mobility of the population and the current operation of the Public Employment Services as obstacles to labor insertion. Five times more chances of ending up in the black economy The transition between unemployment and the black economy “increases in relative frequency exponentially as the duration of the unemployment episode increases,” the report details. “Specifically, it is up to five times more likely that a long-term unemployed person declares having an employment relationship without a contract than to observe a person in such a situation whose unemployment episode began less than three months ago.” The lifting of the ERTE will have “very serious effects” Ildefonso Méndez, professor of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the UMU and author of the study commissioned by the CES, explains that, although the last quarter of EPA data used for the study is “from the second of 2020”, which It has not allowed “much investigation into the evolution of the pandemic”, it has been possible to see “clearly the potential very serious consequences that the lifting of the ERTEs may have to see the real unemployment figures due to the Covid crisis.” Prolonged unemployment increases the risk of mental disorders The report highlights the consequences of long-term unemployment on the mental health of the unemployed, alluding to a recent study that reveals that, between 2006 and 2011, each time the unemployment rate in construction increased ten percentage points, mental disorders among workers expelled from the sector increased another three points. This, the author warns, in turn hinders “the chances of economic recovery.”

Of course, this good position in the regional comparison contains a nuance: the high temporality in the labor market in the Region, «which causes many unemployment episodes of those that start to be cut to go to a temporary contract of a short duration and then return to unemployment ”, asserts Méndez. Thus, the figures are smoothed out, but not the consequences. “We find ourselves with a very high relative frequency of periods of unemployment of less than a year that, in the end, are giving rise to a situation that, in terms of well-being or disposable income, is similar to unemployment”, he highlights .

The unemployment rate has also worsened since 2005. The Region has gone from unemployment slightly below that registered in the national group in 2005 (9% compared to 10.2), to exceed the country’s average by two percentage points in the first quarter of 2020 (16.5% compared to 14.4). In those 15 years, Murcia has starred in the third largest increase in the unemployment rate by autonomous regions, only behind Castilla-La Mancha and the Balearic Islands, with a rise of 7.4 points until the beginning of 2020.

The researcher proposes a consensus action to “modernize public employment services, which have a testimonial weight in the search for work, improve both vertical and horizontal coordination between administrations, increase the financing of public employment services and improve the definition of training courses ”, among other measures.