Anyone who follows El Comidista will have noticed the fervor that awakens Yotam Ottolenghi among those who make this website. The Israeli chef living in London would be our Justin Bieber if we were beliebers, our Steve Jobs if we dedicated ourselves to programming and our Isabel Pantoja if we liked the folkloric ones. Why does this man make us so? For its splendid cookbooks. For its fresh, colorful and greengrocer cooking style. Because its dishes, based on Middle Eastern cuisine but open to all kinds of influences, can be made in a normal home without the need for great culinary knowledge. And, above all, because what you prepare following their instructions is usually incredibly good.

Ottolenghi passed through Spain last week and was kind enough to come and cook with us a couple of his recipes, one taken from his book Exuberance (Salamander) and another, from Simple, whose translation into Spanish will be published in autumn. We manage to behave like journalists and not like Take That fans in Barajas, we asked him a few questions about his work and prepared a bean hash with roasted garlic ricotta and a kind of white bean hummus with muhammara (roasted red pepper cream with walnuts). Everything that happened is in the video above, and the recipes in text, below.

WHITE BEANS PUREE WITH ‘MUHAMARA’

Ingredients

For 6-8 people

Muhammara

5 red peppers

1 tablespoon of olive oil

8 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

¾ tablespoon of sweet paprika

¼ tablespoon dried red chilli, minced

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

60 g walnuts

Salt

Bean puree

470 g canned white beans

100 ml of olive oil

1 clove garlic

3 stalks fresh thyme

Salt

Preparation

Heat the oven to 220 degrees with a fan (if the oven has one) Cut the peppers into four pieces and remove the stems and seeds. Brush them with the oil, roast them for 15 minutes and add the garlic. Roast another 15 minutes, until the skin begins to turn black and the garlic turns golden brown. In a food processor or with a hand mixer, crush the peppers, garlic, thyme leaves, paprika, chili flakes, vinegar, walnuts and half a teaspoon of salt a little (just enough to crumble) . For the bean puree, sauté a clove of clove of garlic and the thyme stick for two or three minutes, until the garlic begins to brown. Discard the garlic and reserve the thyme stems and two teaspoons of oil. Pour the remaining oil into a food processor together with the beans, a tablespoon of water and half a teaspoon of salt. Blend until you get a very fine paste, adding a little water if necessary. Spread the puree on the bottom of a plate and place the pepper muhamara in the center, with the crunchy thyme stalks on top.

BEAN PICADILLO WITH ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA

Ingredients

For 4 people

10 unpeeled garlic cloves

125 ml olive oil

240 g ricotta (failing that, mató or cottage cheese as creamy as possible)

3 tablespoons sour cream (or yogurt or crème fraîche)

2 lemons

The skin of lemons in long strips

600 g of broad beans

1 tablespoon and a half lemon juice

15 g of mint leaves

1 tablespoon minced mint

Salt and black pepper

Preparation