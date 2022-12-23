Killed a young man from Messina in Germany, one arrested

A young man originally from MessinaChristian Zoda, aged 23, died last Wednesday after being shot in front of his father’s pizzeria in Albstadt, a German town south of Stuttgart. The injured young man was taken to the hospital around noon where he died in the afternoon. After a quick investigation, German police arrested a 52-year-old man, who knew the victim, carrying the gun with which he allegedly shot Zoda. The crime would be connected to the disappearance of another Italian, Sandra Quarta, 20 years old. The girl’s body was found in the garden of the 52-year-old whom she shot at Zoda.

“Christian worked in his father’s restaurant. He had lived in Germany since the age of 12 and was staying with his father, as his parents are separated. He was not her boyfriend but as far as I know he was a very close friend of Sandra. We still know very little on the dynamics of the murder”. He tells theHandle Lizzy Cannarozzo cousin of Christian Zoda. “My cousin – adds Cannarozzo – hadn’t come to Messina since 2018 but we felt like each other. He was a very respectable young man and a hard worker. We only know that Sandra’s uncle was involved in the murder. We don’t know anything else. The investigations are still ongoing. I hope justice is done”.

Two other Italian boys killed abroad therefore. Yesterday’s news of the discovery of two twenty-year-old Sicilians. Two very young people from the province of Messina, engaged, Nino Calabro and Frances DiGodhe from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, she from Montagnareale, found dead in a house in Thornaby-on-Tees, in the county of North Yorkshire in England.

Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect in the crime, as confirmed by the BBC. Investigators added that the detainee is suspected of murder and is currently being held in custody. British sources point out that the bodies of the victims were found in the early afternoon of yesterday. And that the police have launched an appeal to any witness who may have noticed something suspicious between 10.00 and 11.00 in the morning near the house, located in the building of a former pub (the Royal George Pub).

