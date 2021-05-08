There are already 39 immigrants who have been located in less than 24 hours A rescue boat in the Escombreras dock. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

Two new boats arrived on the coasts of the Region of Murcia during the early hours of this Saturday. The first was intercepted two nautical miles off the coast of Cabo de Palos by the rescue boat Río Cervera. In it were 12 people, all of legal age and of supposed Algerian nationality, who were in good health.

In addition, the Civil Guard located another 14 immigrants, also from Algeria, on the Pedrucho beach in La Manga. All of them have been transferred to the southwest dike of the Escombreras basin.

It is the third boat to reach the coasts of the Region of Murcia in 24 hours. This Friday, 13 Algerian immigrants, all men and of legal age, were intercepted in Mazarrón at around 3:30 am. In total, there are 39 people who have been located on the coasts of the Region