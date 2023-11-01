Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 2:19 p.m.



| Updated 3:19 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated up to four warnings this Wednesday, two yellow and two orange, due to coastal phenomena and wind in the Region of Murcia.

Regarding the first phenomenon, the wind, the orange alert foresees winds of up to 90 km/h in the Northwest area, until 00:00 hours.

On the other hand, the orange alert for coastal phenomena, in force until 10:00 p.m., affects the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, due to southwest winds of 50 to 70 km/h (force 7 to 8) turning west, with waves of three at four meters.

The yellow alert warns of winds of up to 80 km/h in the regions of Altiplano, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas, also until 00:00.

In addition, the yellow warning for wind in the Altiplano and the Northwest will be active between 00:00 this Friday and 3:00 p.m. of the same day, with winds from the west.

For its part, the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies has activated the pre-emergency phase.