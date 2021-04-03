Russia did not stay long before the moment when the collective immunity from the coronavirus is formed at a level sufficient to save it from the epidemic. About this in an interview RIA News said the head of the clinic “Invitro” doctor Alexander Ostrovsky.

The specialist took “a couple of months” to achieve the “cherished 60 percent” indicator. At the same time, he lamented that the process in the country was going too slowly.

According to Ostrovsky, vaccination can be made more popular by removing some of the legal restrictions on clinics. The requirements for admission to the process are many years old, and in current conditions they are irrelevant.

The specialist explained that according to the standard for vaccination, the clinic must obtain a special license, it must have an additional room and an additional doctor, which is not always feasible and not always necessary.

The day before, on April 2, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev reported to President Vladimir Putin that all Russians who are ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to be vaccinated with Sputnik V before summer.

Earlier, experts from Credit Suisse Bank based on a survey in eight developing countries found outthat the inhabitants of Russia least of all trust their own vaccines. If in China the level of trust is above 90 percent, and in Brazil – above 80 percent, then in Russia as of January – only 38 percent. This is much lower than in India, Indonesia and Thailand (about 70 percent), as well as in Turkey and Mexico, where more than 60 percent.