The debut of Pau Gasol with Barça in his second stage with the Catalan club is approaching. And the plan drawn up between the team and the player takes shape given the progress, already consistent, in training. As it has advanced BRAND and has been able to corroborate ACE, next week will be the fundamental one to see the pivot already on the fields two years after his last official game.

It was expected, at first, that he could already be before Hereda San Pablo Burgos this April 4. It was still a distant idea. As the date has approached, the following week, the one after Easter, was considered better for a possible incorporation of Pau to pick up the pace. The key is in the need of the Jasikevicius team. If the first place in the Euroleague is played against Bayern Munich (April 9), the logical thing is that they would endure without it and try to achieve that goal with the usual ones. If there is less tension in that encounter, it would be there. The next stop will be the Endesa League Classic against Real Madrid (April 11), a demanding match but also with a very important public exposure component. It should not be delayed any longer if Gasol is to arrive fine at the end of the season, to the fight for the continental and national titles.

The player’s progress in recent days has already been remarkable, which has also made progress in the plan that until now was a less clear idea and is now seen with specific dates on the calendar. Pau’s landing in the ACB is closer, with the smooth journey and great enthusiasm on the part of all the parties involved in adapting to the group to contribute.

RELATED | Notable NBA players who landed in the ACB