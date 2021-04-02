There seem to be traps, but that’s the catch: there aren’t any. Within a colorful geometric game, a Richard Estes it tempts him to create confusion. Create or trace it, in photography and paintings, venturing into the field of overlays. It is the surrealist touch that has infiltrated photography since its inception. The things of a city – buildings and cars, escalators and telephone boxes – extend into each other, and the words – of shops and posters – are interrupted and interrupted. An urban maze dissolved, liquefied. Some enter into dialogue and others are silent, but nothing is terminated, especially because they await the guest of honor, the spectator, who in turn comes to extend or delay them.

Estes does not pursue perfection, but rather to move the square or rather to enlarge the pupil of the witness. That is to say, in some snapshots or paintings, one must look for the photo (as if he had to discover a hidden figure; Estes’s signature, for example, which usually camouflages it as a detail of the scenery). In the work of this fan of all kinds of public transport, land or sea, the tension between the mobile and the immobilized is tied. What about this hyper-realistic photographer and painter are momentary gaps. And his civic images abound on glass: windows, bay windows, windshields. To which is added the water or an invasive metallic texture, as in hoods, railings and subway cars. It is a multiverse of reflections: distorted colors, with a slightly hallucinatory effect, that melt like a Dalí. Estes allows himself to be captured by fleeting perspectives, sometimes parallel, apparently mirrored.

Born in Illinois in 1932, he started a machine at age eight, with no friends at school. He was a more than decent cartoonist and watercolorist and worked as an advertising illustrator. At 83 he had his first retrospective in a museum in New York. What it does is neither warm nor cold. It is, so to speak, a true artificiality.

At a certain point of technical effectiveness, your most frequent question will have been: what image to sign. There is some deceptive chance that anyone could have produced it. Perhaps he switched to painting precisely so that no one could imitate him. Betting everything on a virtuous technical scrupulousness that would lose track of the rest (in a more open, landscape and pop way than the one Gerhard Richter chooses to paint photographs). Estes exchanged the thousandth of a second of a photo for the hours and weeks of a painting. The exhibitionist feat of coloring flashes, behind that differential: within the same formal imprint, what else can the painted version of the same image already developed and copied give?

If we were to draw a distance between painting and photography, Estes would be located in the middle of the middle of the route, on the side of the second (which of the arts was the last to arrive and is the first to finish). Thus, it offers pleasing sheets without being indulgent, concessive or ornamental. Some skies – or certain posters – give it their all. It would be ridiculous to use titles or headings.

Image of Robert Frank taken in London in 1952. The Swiss photographer lived most of his life in New York.

The Wild Years of Robert Frank

His photography is still. Cinema broken, truncated, scattered. Whether your contact plates are known or not, whether or not you know that Frank filmed. The first Frank photographer, the most classic, is full of people. With certain decisive deaths, his images became more deserted, more elegiac, more radical. Perhaps they served to avoid answering the question of what to do with a loss, an absence, in an image. They are, among many other things, useful to find out what it was like to go through this life. Images of mourning, which make you believe that they all are. “Tired of goodbyes,” he scribbled on a mirror.

A move, from New York to Nova Scotia, Canada, and the proximity of a clear, unforgiving nature, gave him permission to start using words in his works. Two photos and a piece of paper hang from a clothesline that ironically or painfully only says that: “Words”. Jack Kerouac’s lines had raised the curtain on his seminal book The Americans, and the illuminatingly improvisational voice of the author of En el camino narrates Pull My Daisy, one of Frank’s medium-length films. A move not to be repeated, to avoid what with a camera is so easy to do.

The game of differences

In both the composition is decisive; the two tried to portray from a collective. They practiced the same simple métier, but there the coincidences almost ended. Frank swore infinite allegiance to black and white and rehearsed all kinds of photos; Estes was anchored to color and a monothematic protection. Each one showed, for their part, that color is distracting, centrifugal, and that black and white is centripetal and concentrates. Frank is a portrait painter of those tied to the mast – like Turner – in the middle of a storm; Estes is an esthete who contemplates everything behind aseptic acrylic. In the photos of Estes, no one knows what will appear in a photo or painting. In Frank, a few stare at the camera, with the saddest or most defiant eyes in the world. Next to Frank’s, Estes’s are reports from an iceberg.

Estes is not calm, unsettled, and does not know the word pathos. Frank offers a resigned or defeated serenity. You have to carry Estes’s prints inside, move them, in order to know what they are; Frank’s are recorded and it is not unlikely that not a few will return in our last seconds of life. One comes out of the images of Estes and he starts looking for his twins in his city; no one escapes from Frank’s, because they flutter in the past. No one arrives at the scene with a prior idea; just a hunch, of a drawing now imminent, now vanished.

Both confirm that in a photo several things happen at the same time – even if there are only objects, inanimate matter – and that an image always contains something else. They certify the world as a very rare place. (It may be weirder today than 50 years ago, and more difficult to portray; almost everything looks more overlapping and overlapping.)

Estes and Frank talk to the camera, review what has been seen and done: onlookers with rear-view mirrors in hand. A documentary about an admired photographer serves, above all, to get to know his gaze. Eyes and dark circles that they say, as involuntarily as his images. An indefinable air of condensed time, projected. It is a small-print subsection of the Mephistophelic pact that his trade demanded: over the years, no photographer becomes either safer or wiser.

