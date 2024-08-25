Car vs. scooter, two boys die in Ragusa

Tragedy in Ragusa. Two young Tunisians, just over twenty years old, died from serious injuries sustained in an accident that occurred on the former provincial road 17which connects Victory to the seaside hamlet of Scoglitti in Ragusano. The two were traveling on an electric scooter that collided with a car around 10:30 pm last night. The dynamics are still unclear, which the local police of Vittoria are investigating, nor whether the two vehicles were traveling in the same direction or not. The two young people whose conditions immediately appeared very serious, were immediately transferred, one to the hospital in Ragusa and one to the hospital in Victory, where they died from their injuries.