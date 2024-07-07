Mexico City.- The Mexican Delegation that will compete in Paris 2024 had an upward adjustment this Sunday.

World Athletics, the body responsible for athletics worldwide, notified Mexico that due to the rearrangement of places it obtained two more spots, one in the 100 meters and another in the 5,000 meters, both in the women’s category.

With these adjustments in accordance with the Olympic ranking, the tricolor Olympic team adds a place, that of Alma Delia Cortés in the 5,000 meters, since Cecilia Tamayo already had hers in the double hectometer and now she will also compete in the queen event of athletics.

“Cecilia Tamayo qualified for the Paris 2024 Games by being number 56 in the international ranking of the 100 meters out of a list of the same number (of those qualified via the ranking), while Ala Delia Cortés is ranked 41 out of 42 in the 5,000 meters,” the Mexican Federation of Athletics Associations (FMAA) said in a statement.

In athletics, 18 track, field and road athletes will take part in their respective events at the Stade de France and on the French Olympic circuits, while the Delegation will number 106 members.

Although the qualifying processes have already finished in all disciplines, the international federations are making adjustments for injuries, non-acceptance of places or refusals to compete (such as some Russian or Belarusian athletes who have declined to attend because they cannot compete under their flag and national colours) and then complete the number of competitors per event.