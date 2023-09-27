Two media specialists confirmed that the Arab media – in light of the presence of social media technologies and their control in directing and influencing people – faces great challenges that require intervention to control and codify them in order to protect people from their destructive effects.

This came during a session entitled “Dialogue of Arab Information Ministers” within the activities of the closing day of the Arab Media Forum, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council.

The two officials explained that the Arab media is governed by intellectual references specific to its people that must be taken into account and respected, which requires intervention to control the content, in a way that suits them and does not infringe on their culture and traditions.

The Minister of Information in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, said that the Arab media suffers from the presence of its own stereotypes, which need platforms to defend them, such as the Arab Media Forum, where there are intellectual references specific to each people, and the role of media ministries is not to allow them to be infringed upon or violated. They are ignored in the media speeches directed at them, as the privacy of each people and their culture must be taken into account.

He pointed out that the ministries of information in the Arab world have the task of drawing up and organizing general policy for media discourse, and discovering and developing young skills, especially since the challenges of artificial intelligence, which were expected to worsen after years, have become a reality that we are living in now.

He stressed that providing an atmosphere of freedom in media discourse is an important and essential thing, but one must be aware of the existence of special standards for media work that may be applied and accepted in one place, and on the contrary in another place. The media must fundamentally serve the national interest and support Comprehensive development of peoples, especially since many countries are still in a fierce war with extremism and hate speech.

For his part, the head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, Karam Gabr, confirmed that social media platforms and those in charge of them are currently controlling world affairs, by directing private content through the vast cyberspace, which is neither appropriate nor suitable for our societies, stressing that the nature of media work has changed. Completely, and now requires government intervention to control it.

Karam pointed out that a legislative amendment will be issued in Egypt soon that will codify and limit the negative effects of social media platforms, in a way that ensures and achieves the interest of society and protects it from the influence of directed messages and speeches that conflict with its values ​​and customs in general.

He pointed out that the dangers of the media directed at society threaten its security and stability, especially since many messages that encourage homosexuality have become directed at the peoples of the Middle East, and other tendencies and beliefs that require government intervention to control and confront them.

Regarding the importance of young people assuming responsibility for media work in governments, Karam stressed that it is necessary to mix young blood with those with long experience, especially since experts are the ones who can direct the compass in the right direction and make the best use of young energies.

Dr. Ramzan Al Nuaimi:

• “The media must essentially serve the national interest and support the comprehensive development of peoples.”

Karam Jabr:

• “Social media platforms and those in charge of them currently control world affairs.”