With the participation of the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti, and the Secretary of Legal and Technical, Vilma Ibarra, the Senate began to discuss this Wednesday in committees the project to legally shield the power to take restrictions in pandemic sent by the Government and criticized by the opposition for considering that it involves “superpowers”.

The Front of All announced that it will search rule this afternoon and reserve the possibility of making changes until the moment the vote is taken at the venue, next week.

“We are going to start now with the national officials and we will go to the intermission room to give continuity later with the exhibitors requested by the opposition and the Frente de Todos “, he announced Maria de los Angeles Sacnun, president of the Constitutional Affairs commission that is the head of the debate.

In the upper house, the ruling party has a sufficient majority to give it the green light, but in Deputies the negotiation with the allies is fierce and changes are not ruled out. The Executive intends to approve it before May 21 when the DNU still in force expires but times are pressing.

News in development