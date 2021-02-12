His Excellency Bernardino Leon, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, affirmed that His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, was able to be a source of inspiration for the Academy and its talented Emirati students over the past years, and is a pioneering engine for the Emirati diplomatic and political work.

Lyon said that His Excellency made countless diplomatic contributions to his country and contributed to major transformations in the UAE’s diplomatic and political performance across all borders.

He added, “On behalf of all the members of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy team, I am honored to express how happy we are to rename this distinguished academic edifice in the name of the veteran Emirati diplomat, His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash.

For her part, Dr. Maryam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said that it is a great honor for us to be renamed the Emirates Diplomatic Academy as “Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy” in appreciation of the efforts of His Excellency, who has achieved many achievements for the country and contributed to enhancing the country’s position on both levels. Regional and global.

She emphasized that the pioneering diplomatic efforts he made will remain an integral part of our Academy’s identity, and we will continue our mission of preparing future UAE diplomats who will proudly serve their country on the international stage.

She added, “I am confident that our talented students aspire to contribute to representing their country in various forums with all merit and in the footsteps of His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash and many distinguished Emirati diplomats.”

She explained that young Emiratis aspiring to work in the diplomatic corps had an additional incentive to apply for their admission to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, which recently launched the “Golden Jubilee Diplomats” campaign to attract new students to its postgraduate diploma program in international relations and Emirati diplomacy.