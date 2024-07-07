Two Carabinieri were arrested after investigations by the military of Saronno for the stabbing of a foreigner in Castiglione Olona, ​​in the province of Varese. The Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the arrest of two soldiers who, off duty and without any order, allegedly intervened in a wood for an alleged drug dealing activity. The victim – explains the note from the Prosecutor’s Office – who is being identified and is still hospitalized in a reserved prognosis in Varese, allegedly came into contact with the soldiers and following a fight the violent episode occurred, the details of which are still being examined by the magistrates.

“What happened – the note from the Varese Prosecutor’s Office underlines – does not affect the excellent work carried out by the Carabinieri in containing the phenomenon of drug dealing in the woods and the incessant work developed by the Carabinieri and the Hunters squadrons employed for over a year in the province of Varese”. “Immediately after the events, the Carabinieri suspended the soldiers from service” arrested, concludes the note.