A stranger Phenomenon occurs on two of the most expensive toll highways in Spain: AP-68 and BU-800. In the case of First, it is that several drivers who usually travel between Logroño and Haro have expressed their concern after discovering screws embedded in the tires of their vehicles. Those affected, who use this highway for work reasons, ensure that it is not an isolated incident, but a “recurrent problem” that has begun to affect a growing number of users. Similar case on the BU-800 route that connects Cardeñadijo with Burgos.

The alarming situation has generated concern not only for material damage to cars, which have required urgent repairs, but also due to the potential risk of accidents. Drivers, which are also exposed to dense fog of the areathey fear that these new “obstacles” can further aggravate the danger of the road. The possibility of a sudden puncture in the midst of fog is a risk that many consider “unacceptable.”

According to a nine -four publication, those affected have taken the initiative of Contact those responsible for the highway. Although these have indicated that they are carrying out cleaning work on the road and have provided the information of their insurer for claims, many drivers consider that these “measures are insufficient.”

This incident adds to a series of criticisms that have emerged in recent months by the usual conductors of the AP-68. Users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the constants maintenance works and high toll rates that must be faced.

Nails and screws in the BU-800

In a similar context, The BU-800 road, which connects Cardeñadijo with Burgoshas been the subject of attention for its serious security problem. Drivers report that this route has been covered with nails and screws, generating a high risk of accidents. Sudden punctures and tire damage have been a constant concern for those who must travel there.

According to the debate, since October, more than 6 kilos of nails and screws in access to Burgosespecially on the bridge with the A-1 and the BU-11. Despite the efforts of the local authorities to clean the road, the problem persists, since it seems that someone is spreading these objects deliberately. This vandalism has left residents and drivers in a state of growing restlessness, without clear responses about the reasons behind this behavior.

While research continues to clarify who is behind this situation, drivers who use the BU-800 have been Warned for extreme precautions when circulating in the area. Road safety is an issue that worries everyone, and the recent incidents in both ways have revealed the urgent need to adopt effective measures to guarantee the integrity of users.

The conductor community, both of the AP-68 and the BU-800, joins in its demand for greater attention and action by the authorities. Road safety should not be a luxury, and users demand that immediate measures be taken to solve these situations that put the lives of those who travel through them at risk.