Police cordon in the area of ​​Marbella where David Ávila, ‘Maradona’, was assassinated in May 2018. ALF (EFE)

Two of the four drug traffickers and hitmen who terrorized the Costa del Sol during 2018 are free on bail. They are Fakhry Mekky, who was released from prison last spring after paying 20,000 euros, and Ahmed Abdul Karim, who left jail at the end of November after facing 60,000 euros, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office. For both of them, as well as for their brothers Amir Mekky and Karim Abdul Karim, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is requesting permanent reviewable imprisonment for two crimes of murder and illegal possession of weapons. They are held responsible for the death of Maradona Y the Zocato, who are related to drug trafficking in Marbella. Once on the street, he suspects that they will not appear for a trial that does not yet have a date. “The normal thing is that they disappear,” police sources complain.

The Abdul Karim are Swedish and the Mekky are Danish. Together with other compatriots, they were baptized as “the clan of the Swedes” after a series of events that put security on the Costa del Sol in jeopardy. First, when on May 12, 2018 one of them —Ahmad Abdul Karim, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, although the police are not clear about it— killed David Ávila, alias Maradona, when he was leaving his son’s communion and “at the precise moment he got into the car through the driver’s door,” according to the prosecutor’s account. Then, the alleged perpetrator escaped on a Yamaha T-Max motorcycle that days later would be located in the Cortijo del Mar urbanization, in Estepona, and was key to the subsequent police operation.

The second act for which they are tried is the murder of Sofian Ahmed Barrak, alias the Zocato. The same brother Abdul Karim, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, shot him nine times on August 20, 2018 in front of his house. The hitman was waiting for him and, after being shot, he escaped on a bicycle. Ahmed Barrak had just arrived from Puerto Banús (Marbella), where he had met Amir Mekky, leader of this gang of gangsters whom the agents consider to be the intellectual author of the murder, in which the investigation also involves his brother Fahkry and Karim Abdul Karim. Three of them were arrested in November 2018 in an operation in which the Spanish and Swedish police participated. The only thing left to catch was the ringleader, who was located a year and a half later in Dubai.

Now two of them are free. The last one came out just a few days ago, at the end of November, after four years in pretrial detention. It is “the maximum period that the law allows for this situation”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, “since the trial could not be held.” This was scheduled for the months of September and October 2021, but “the appeals filed by their lawyers have been lengthening the deadlines,” according to the National Police. In this way, they have managed to ensure that both Fahkry Mekky and Ahmed Abdul Karim have been able to leave jail on bail. Police sources assure that the risk of flight is real and that it is “practically impossible” to have them controlled until a trial is carried out that has no date, although it was expected for next spring. By then, it is feared that they have vanished. “It is a problem for the courts and tribunals until they order their arrest again for being on the run,” insist other sources related to the case, stressing that the police cannot do anything to follow or monitor them while they are legally free.

Meanwhile, the other two defendants are waiting in prison. Amir Mekky, who, since he was not arrested until June 2020, has not completed the maximum period of preventive detention. He was located that summer in Dubai, where the secret service detained him at the request of the Spanish authorities, who had tracked him through different countries in the Middle East and in Thailand. The collaboration of the Swedish police was key, which considers that the drug trafficking organization led by Mekky, based in Malmö, is responsible for another 17 murders in the Nordic country.

The last person involved in the two murders is Karim Abdul Karim, who has not been able to get out of prison because he is serving a 34-year sentence after the court considered him the author, along with two other Swedes also sentenced, of the installation of two explosive devices during the early morning of October 9 of that bloody 2018. One razed the first floor of Mohamed HH’s house in Benahavís, the target, who at that time was in the upper part of the house with his wife and their two children, which saved his life. The other was installed in a workshop in the San Pedro industrial estate, run by Mohamed HH himself, where they caused extensive damage. His activity and that of other drug traffickers on the Costa del Sol prompted the National Police to create a group dedicated exclusively to investigating account adjustments at the beginning of 2019.