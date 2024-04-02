Jaime Lozano's future in Tri hangs in the balance, however, as we have informed you in 90min, no one within the Mexican National Team has considered releasing the Mexican coach before the Copa América. It will not be until after the CONMEBOL tournament, when the FMF directors define if the 'jimmy' is the correct one to have Mexico in the world cup, or a change is necessary on the bench for the next two years until the debut of the Tri in 2026.
The possibility is so real that several names are already on the table to replace Lozano, two of them are Scolari, who from Brazil affirm that the Mexican directors want him on the bench after the Copa América and the second is Mourinho, this After statements by the Portuguese coach where he states that he is open to taking any selection immediately, the reality is that neither of them has a future within the Mexican National Team.
As for Scolari, it is his management that seeks to promote him in Mexico and although some managers were tempted by his reputation, he is not even close to being the first option to take Jaime's position. For its part, the Mourinho case is clear, there has not been the slightest rapprochement with the Portuguese, his statements were echoed in the national environment, but in the FMF they have not lifted a single finger to sign 'The Special One', nor did they will move
