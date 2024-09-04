Transformers turns 40 in 2024 and there are several initiatives to celebrate its anniversary. Now it seems that a couple of great games from the past will return to Xbox systems and PC via Steam.

The information comes from the Australian Classification Bureau, which mentions two titles based on this franchise from Hasbro and Takara Tomy. It should be noted that the listings do not specify which video games they are, but certain clues would reveal their identity.

What happens is that there is a mention about ‘Online Interactivity’which suggests that they have a multiplayer mode via the Internet. This is why many players believe that they are Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron.

These video games were developed by High Moon Studios and published by Activision. But since the license they are based on expired, the company decided to remove them. Now it seems that it is time for them to return.

Prior to its appearance on Australia’s game rating system, it was revealed that all Transformers-based video games are relisted on the Xbox and Steam stores. But they can’t be purchased yet, suggesting that its return is imminent.

In contrast, in the PlayStation store they only appear Battlegrounds, Galactic Trials and a Virtual Reality title. That makes one think of some kind of exclusivity.

The games listed in Australia have another detail. One of them says ‘Original’ and another ‘Modified’This seems to suggest that one is from the last generation, and the other is modified to work better on the current one. Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron They do not have versions for Xbox Series X|S or PS5.

Although Fall of Cybertron It arrived as a late adaptation to PS4 without any graphical updates. All that remains is to wait for an official announcement.

The franchise now has a presence in many areas, including LEGO, and a new animated film is set to hit theaters later this year.

With details from The Six Axis. Apart from Transformers we also have more information about video games in TierraGamer.