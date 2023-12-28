512 days underground. Almost a year and a half after a collapse buried 10 miners in the Pinabete coal pit, in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, recovery teams managed to rescue the first two bodies this Wednesday, according to the Mexican Government. The first corpse saw daylight again at 4:15 p.m.; the second, just 14 minutes later. They were identified as “biological indication 'A' and 'B'”. They were only five feet away. The State Attorney General's Office has already recovered the remains of “biological evidence B” and will proceed to carry out an analysis to confirm its identity. The remains of “biological evidence A” were “protected by the Public Ministry to begin its recovery today, derived from the fact that it is still covered in damage,” the statement reads.

The painful wait of the relatives of the 10 miners trapped in the collapse seems to finally be coming to an end. The rescue of the bodies has been a slow process; an agony for the loved ones of the workers, who have constantly seen the definitive moment postponed. A delayed duel that has lasted much longer than anyone would have expected those first days of August in which there was still hope of seeing the men alive again.

On August 3, a flood caused the collapse of the wells of Pinabete, a company accused of operating “illegally” by the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, but which still had a contract with the CFE (Federal Electricity Commission) for 75 million pesos. As revealed by a portal investigation Political Animal, the public body described the exploitation as “safe” and agreed to the purchase of all the mineral that was extracted between 2020 and 2024. Two men, Cristian Solís Saavedra, a foreman considered a “monster” by the families, and Luis Rafael García Luna Acuña, one of the alleged owners of the company, are detained. A third, Arnulfo Garza Cárdenas, is a fugitive, with an international arrest warrant from Interpol.

Calling the collapse an accident would be unfair. The working conditions in the pits were inhumane and did not meet the most basic safety requirements, such as an official record of who entered and who left the galleries. The exploitation of coal, a mineral that in Coahuila they call “red” because of the blood that is spilled when obtaining it, was located just a few meters from an old mine abandoned decades ago, Las Conchas. The Sabinas River, a few hundred meters away, flooded the empty tunnels for years. That day, the water made its way like an explosion through the cracks in the subsoil and swept away everything in its path.

Aspect of the tasks to recover the remains of the other eight workers in the Pinabete coal pit, in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, Mexico. Courtesy

The miners have since been trapped 62 meters underground. Some managed to escape at the last moment. The hope that the surviving companions and relatives clung to was the remote chance that the trapped men had found an air bubble. Around the mine, which in those days became an improvised camp for relatives and friends, there was an old miner who claimed to have survived more than a week like this. On August 29, any hope of seeing them alive again was blown up when the President of the Government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declared the 10 men dead.

Then a new phase began, a rescue of bodies and not people for which the 60 meters of land that separated the families from the bodies would have to be dynamited. After four months of apparent inactivity, in December 2022 the CFE began the 128 controlled explosions that it has carried out so far in Pinabete with the aim of opening a huge pit. The main problem was that the galleries were still flooded with water, the main obstacle to overcome during all this time. “More than 2,365,087 cubic meters of soil and rock have been excavated and removed, that is, more than five million tons of material,” the statement states.

Since then, times have been unreliable. At the end of August 2022, Civil Protection proposed a period of between six and 11 months, after spending weeks spreading the idea that the rescue was imminent. López Obrador increased the date in February and estimated that the bodies would be found in December, as was finally the case. The other eight bodies remain ahead and, finally, the duel.

The CFE is pointed out by mining experts and the families of the victims as another shadow culprit of the tragedy. The organization is the key piece in López Obrador's electrical reform. 99% of the coal it buys comes from the Coahuila coal region. Far from implementing new safety measures after the collapse, activity in the Coahuila mines continues the same. This July, two men died in another accident at a well, also in Sabinas. They join a list that expands year after year. According to the records kept by the victims' relatives, since coal began to be extracted at the end of the 19th century, more than 3,100 miners have died in that region.

The 10 dead miners, between 22 and 61 years old: 1. José Rogelio Moreno Morales (22 years old) 2. Ramiro Torres Rodríguez (24 years old) 3. Hugo Tijerina Amaya (29 years old) 4. Jorge Luis Martínez Valdez (34 years old) 5. Sergio Gabriel Cruz Gaitán (41 years old) 6. José Rogelio Moreno Leija (42 years old), father of José Rogelio Moreno Morales 7. Mario Alberto Cabriales Uresti (45 years old) 8. José Luis Mireles Argüijo (46 years old) 9. Margarito Rodríguez Palomares (54 years old) 10. Jaime Montelongo Pérez (61 years old)

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country