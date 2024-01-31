Sergi Pàmies' new book brings together at least 11 stories, but one was never written by the Catalan author. It is the story of two young people from Barcelona who meet through a dating app and are having sex when the sirens interrupt them. It's August 17, 2017, and the ambulances are heading to Las Ramblas, naturally. Pàmies dismissed the story — “somewhat demagogic,” he admits — when it became clear to him that it was an attempt to “put reality at the service of fiction instead of putting fiction at the service of reality.”

But the fact is that it is a good story, which reveals the way in which its author (Paris, 1960) deliberately blurs the boundaries between the public and the private. Whether when he tries to answer the question of why he writes, when he narrates a trip to Quebec with Manuel Vázquez Montalbán – in a tribute to the creator of Pepe Carvalho dedicated to another exceptional journalist, Ramon Besa – or proposes an autobiography on guitars – and guitarists: Atahualpa Yupanqui, BB King, Django Reinhardt, Pi de la Serra, Paco de Lucía…—, Pàmies never loses sight of the fact that his characters inhabit a specific country and time with their institutions, their ideas of success—and failure— and their immovable convictions always on the verge of being displaced by other convictions as a product of necessity or convenience. They are “an amalgamation of past, present and future, like when the authorities change the time”, something that nowhere else is seen as clearly as in 'I love you', the story of a couple who met during the Olympic Games. of Barcelona and who 30 years later discovers, as a result of a wedding gift that goes wrong, that celebrations—both intimate and public—only express the frustration that derives from the continuity of habits, never the enthusiasm of a new beginning.

“I have a certain propensity to believe that any anecdote can have a literary interest,” Pàmies acknowledges at one point. Shortly before, however, it is said, during a flight not exempt from turbulence, that “assuming this was your last moment of life and you could ask for a last will, you would choose to write.” Perhaps the author of The latest book by Sergi Pàmies and other works has recently gone through a bad time, as you imply; his memory remains intact, however. And also his sincerity. Pàmies looks back without anger at a past in which he and others were “the little brothers of the most politicized young people” and, “without the risks of practicing anti-Francoism,” could afford the luxury of a “shameless pseudo-anarchism.” “An example: in a demonstration on the Rambla, on Sant Jordi's day, instead of red roses we held up artichokes with a senyera ribbon. We called ourselves Metropolitan Indians with the recreational arrogance of believing ourselves to be situationists and we sang drunken hiker hymns. 'We want donuts without holes!' Grotesque, the demonstration dissolved at the height of the Lyceum, interrupted by races and stampedes in which we recognized, with real police officers on our heels, our older brothers.” Fiction at the service of reality, again.

All the characters continue in the past, from where they get old insults and an idea of ​​who they are and where they belong.

From its title, and the arbitrary addition of an hour, At two it will be three throws its characters into the future. But, whether it is a playwright who receives a minor prize in a town through which the river in which his grandmother drowned runs, a writer who reunites with his fellow students in a restaurant an hour from Barcelona or from an abject and arrogant journalist who is afraid of cats and wastes an interview with a Nobel Prize winner because of them, all these characters continue in the past, from where they draw old affronts and an idea of ​​who they are and where they belong. Pàmies tells his stories – 'Two alpargatas', 'Díptico bivitelino' and 'México', in 'Three journalists', are truly extraordinary – with simplicity, with cordiality, with the lightness and irony not without compassion that are a mark of the home. One can imagine him narrating them out loud, at home or anywhere else, leaning on a table where the crumbs of a late lunch remain, with a few glasses of wine at hand, while the sun sets somewhere out there. . You wish you never had to leave that house or never stop hearing these stories.

Sergi Pamies

Quaderns Crema, 2024 (in Catalan)

144 pages. 14 euros

