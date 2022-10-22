Fox News: Two nurses killed in Texas hospital shooting

Two nurses were killed in a shooting at a hospital in the US city of Dallas, Texas. This is reported by the TV channel fox news with reference to the police and representatives of the medical institution.

According to the information, the criminal opened fire in the hospital, killing the workers of the maternity ward. The police managed to arrest the attacker, wounding him. After that, he was taken to another hospital.

The identity of the perpetrator and the identities of the dead have not been released. The police are investigating the incident.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of shooting near a university campus in the United States, eight people were injured. It is specified that the shooting occurred near the campus, but the victims are not students.