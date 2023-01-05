Remains of the plane after the impact. / THE TRUTH

Two non-commissioned officers from the General Air Academy (AGA) died on the spot this Friday when the plane in which they were flying crashed in the vicinity of the Los Garranchos de San Javier aerodrome.

According to sources consulted by LA VERDAD, both soldiers were taking part in a private leisure flight when, after performing some pirouettes, for reasons that are currently unknown, they plummeted to the ground, where the aircraft caught fire.

The two deceased are non-commissioned officers at the Santiago de la Ribera air base, although the flight they were making this Friday afternoon was not on an official training mission, but rather a recreational flight in a private plane.

There will be expansion.