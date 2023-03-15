As many know, the stores of Wii U and 3DS their days are numbered, given that next week Nintendo It is going to close them almost completely by not allowing users to continue buying games. For that reason, some publishers with exclusive releases don’t want their titles to be lost so they have put them on discount, even for free.

It is so that the games of Kid Tripp and Digger Dan X They have been made completely free to users who still have their 3DS and they want to download them, although there are certain restrictions that must be considered. Well, this promotion is only available in Europe; however, its creators have been asked to also remove the price in America.

Thanks for letting me know! I had tried to set the prices for all 3 of our 3DS games to “free to download” in both Europe and America. Nintendo in both regions said that it was not possible, so I was not expecting this…. https://t.co/JLsWQAbGRe —Four Horses (@FourHorsesGames) March 7, 2023

Thanks for letting me know! I tried to set the prices of our 3 3DS games to “free download” in both Europe and America. Nintendo in both regions said it wasn’t possible so I wasn’t expecting this…

It is worth mentioning that the next 23 of March These stores are going to close, so it will be a matter of time before neither these nor the other games can be purchased, either free or purchased. That means, probably Kid Tripp and Digger Dan X do not get to put free in Americaeven so its price is less than five dollars.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is very sad that in a few more days the store will officially close, but surely it is no longer profitable for them to remain active, since Nintendo Switch is sweeping the news. However, the magical days of 3DS will be missed.