Cuneo – After two nights on the run in the Cuneo woods, he was captured by the carabinieri Sacha Changthe young 21-year-old Dutch man who, on Wednesday afternoon in Montaldo Mondovì, killed his father, Chainfa Chang65 years old, with a kitchen knife and seriously injured, with the same weapon, a compatriot friend of the family, Lambert Ter Horst59, died after hospitalization.

After the attack, panic spread in the area and a close manhunt began with dozens of carabinieri engaged in searches for the assassin in the woods around Montaldo Mondovì while an Arma helicopter flew over the area incessantly. The boy, who spent two nights on the run, had already been spotted yesterday morning, after some reports from residents.

The searches were conducted by the police

The turning point in the last few hours, when the operations of the forces of order were concentrated in the territory of Torre Mondovì, until the discovery of the boy who was identified and arrested by the carabinieri coordinated by the provincial commander of Cuneo, Colonel Giuseppe Carubiafor two days on the front line with the men of the Arma.