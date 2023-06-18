Observing the ferry docked at the San Blas pier, in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the song by the group Maná resounds in my head: “He left on a boat at the San Blas pier, he swore he would return…”. It could well be the chronicle of those farewells in which the prisoners, aboard military ships, left for the Islas Marías prison. Condemned men who calculated their stay on the island in years, crossing out lines on the wall, discounting the days. Unlike them, those of us who are taking that ship to the old prison island today know that we will be back in two days.

The new Islas Marías project, framed in the natural area protected as a biosphere reserve Islas Marías, combines sustainable tourism with research and environmental studies on the island. Inaugurated just a few months ago, it is the result of a race against time when, in 2019, the prison finally closed its doors —which, paradoxically, in a prison means opening them— transferring all the prisoners to other state penitentiaries and ending up with more of a century of history of the Mexican Alcatraz. In its new incarnation, the place aspires to become a tourist attraction not only because of the opportunity to set foot in what was once the most famous prison in Mexico (even immortalized in the cinema with the film by Mexican heartthrob Pedro Infante), but also also to enjoy a unique ecosystem that has endemic fauna species such as the yellow-headed parrot, the Islas Marías raccoon and two species of hummingbirds. But environmentalism and tourism are not always the best bedfellows, so to maintain this delicate balance, no more than 450 tourists are allowed to enter at the same time and the allowed stay is only two nights.

Small ferries that carry a maximum of 200 people set sail Tuesday and Thursday from San Blas, and Wednesday and Friday from the port of Mazatlán. Among the passengers on this trip there are two people who have been on it before, more than 30 years ago, in very different circumstances. The Jesuit Father José Luis Gómez Gallegos was the priest of the prison in 1998 and for seven years and Joaquín Virgen Patrón is a former prisoner who served a sentence here in 1991. Three decades later, both return to the island that marked their lives.

The pier of Islas Marías seen from a drone. Tourism Marias Islands

After three and a half hours of crossing, the arrival at the port of the Isla Madre gives the first surprise when finding a kind of mini-city with avenues, warehouses, a church and streets with small semi-detached houses. At the end of the pier, a huge arch decorated with colorful murals painted by the prisoners, with the portrait of a smiling Nelson Mandela, welcomes you. This is Puerto Balleto, the heart of the island, and the little houses are the former accommodations of the prisoners that are now, renovated and conditioned, the lodging. Behind the arch stretches a wide avenue flanked by gardens and bougainvillea that leads to a charming church, the same one that was the house of Father José Luis and the spiritual refuge of the hundreds of prisoners who came here every Sunday.

Mural of Nelson Mandela that welcomes Islas Marías. ROBERT H.

Joaquín looks everywhere without quite believing it. “They have made it very beautiful, before the streets were dirt and everything was uglier,” he says. Some streets further from the center that have not been reformed corroborate what he says with dirt streets instead of asphalt and half-ruined houses. Two of them still have faded painted signs on their walls announcing an old hairdresser’s or a linotype. Joaquín picks up a homemade dumbbell made from two cans filled with cement from the ground and lifts it several times, evoking the classic scene in the prison yard with the prisoners building muscles, repeated in hundreds of movies. A typical prison scene that is almost an anomaly in a prison where the little houses, instead of cells, and the tree-lined avenues are more reminiscent of a summer camp than a prison. Not surprisingly, the prisoners who were here were known as settlers and their sentences were served in a regime of semi-liberty, attending workshops, working, participating in sports competitions and dances, and often accompanied by their families in a kind of community apart from the world.

Joaquín Virgen Patrón, a former inmate who served a sentence in the Islas Marías prison in 1991, sitting inside the compound now transformed into a tourist attraction.

Inside the church, in the sacristy, Father José Luis dusts off an old cassock with his name engraved on it. “When I left I left the ornaments here. It gives me great joy to meet them again 30 years later. In this place we spend very rich moments of coexistence and celebration ”, he says. The recordings that the father himself made with his VHS camera during those years attest to those moments. Dances at sunset with a live orchestra, Holy Week processions, carnival parties, donkey races, athletics competitions and baseball games with a surprising number of children and women taking part in the events. “The presence of the families sought the affective rehabilitation of the prisoners. In all my years here, there were hardly any violent incidents, ”he says.

Jesuit Father José Luis Gómez Gallegos, prison priest for seven years, during his visit to Islas Marías. RAFAEL STEPHANIA

It wasn’t always like this. When the prison opened in 1910, forced labor in the salt pan, in the sugar harvest, or collecting shrimp ended the lives of many inmates. Even later, when the friendlier colony system was implemented, in one of the most remote camps there was a maximum security prison that was the B side of the prison system. The huge concrete building protected by barbed wire, with long corridors that open onto galleries and modules with cells with bars in which several inmates were crammed without natural light, is part of the visit. Now shrouded in silence and scarred by years of neglect, this place is overwhelming. This same sensation is transmitted by Joaquín’s eyes observing these cells, surprised that sentences like his coexist on the same island with others worthy of Alcatraz, reserved for the most dangerous prisoners. “I didn’t know this place. The people from the other camps never came here”, he says. “My memories of my time in Islas Marías are very good. I worked at the sawmill first and then at the restaurant. On Sundays he was a baseball umpire in the league we had. When my wife came, they gave us a little house to live together”.

A file photo of forced labor in the salt flats during the harshest period of the prison.

The island, in its new life as a free territory, continues to be controlled by the Mexican Navy, which maintains a major military base on the island. The staff that is in charge of receiving the tourists, organizing the tours and take care of accommodation, restaurant and other services, although dressed in civilian clothes, they are members of that body. Upon our arrival we are assigned to different groups and we are provided with a list with information about breakfast, lunch, dinner and activities for the next two days. The tours They are held in groups and you are not allowed to go to the beach alone, bathe in the sea or explore the island on your own. Summer rental bikes seem to offer a silver lining, but the restrictions on roads outside the main perimeter established around Puerto Balleto remind us that freedom of movement is a new concept here that needs time to be assimilated. More than a century functioning as a prison weighs heavily and is not erased overnight.

An old prisoner’s room converted into tourist accommodation. RAFAEL STEPHANIA

Once you understand that this is not a place for independent travelers, the scheduled activities more than make up for it. At half past five in the morning we begin a two-hour walk in the dark, up the mountain, to see the sunrise at the spectacular monument of Christ inspired by Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer, built with a titanic effort and voluntarily. for the prisoners. From this majestic promontory you can see the exuberant vegetation that covers the island. Going downhill, with the first hours of the day, several yellow-headed parrots, a couple of cardinals and a hummingbird come our way, giving us a spontaneous bird watching activity outside the program.

Dawn at the monument of Christ raised voluntarily by the prisoners of Islas Marías.

On other excursions, the beaches and viewpoints on the cliffs give clues to the natural beauty of the island. David Montiel and Humberto Montesinos, from CONANP, the agency that oversees the protection of the island and organizes environmental programs, talk about other corners that it is not yet possible to visit, with coral reefs where nurse sharks swim just a few meters from the shore and virgin beaches where olive ridley and hawksbill turtles spawn. After the day’s excursions, a visit to the museum where, through photographs and objects, the story of the 114 years of the prison and the people who lived through it is told. Common prisoners and illustrious figures such as José Revueltas, writer and political prisoner imprisoned for his communist ideas and who wrote walls of water (1941) during his imprisonment here. His figure appears represented in one of the spectacular murals made by the prisoners in an assembly hall. Other stories, told in the local cemetery, are part of the island’s folklore. Stories like that of El Sapo, the bloodiest prisoner in the prison with 150 crimes behind him, buried next to the priest Trampitas at the express wish of the latter in a story of an unlikely friendship.

The writer José Revueltas was imprisoned in Islas Marías for his communist ideas. Today a mural made by the prisoners reminds him in an assembly hall.

The palm trees next to the church become meeting places for parrots at sunset. In the open-air dining room facing the sea, the group politely queues in front of the buffet. Simple but tasty dishes, non-alcoholic drinks and conversations between the tables with people you are already getting to know reinforce that camping feeling. At night, a Navy colonel invites you to observe the stars on the runway of the military aerodrome through a fascinating story that mixes mythology, astrology and legend with the knowledge of the stars that only those who have lived guided by them have. .

Our two-day stay ends. Some rush to buy Huichol handicrafts at the stalls of the artisans who make the trip every week to sell their wares. Embarking on the ferry, the Navy personnel who have attended us this time, lined up on the pier, greet us effusively while Father José Luis and Joaquín return the greeting from the deck. The ship sails away, leaving the island behind. “It was worth going back,” Joaquín sighs, his gaze still fixed on her.

