Israel van Dorsten and Anya Niewierra have a chance to win the NS Audience Award for the first time. Director Eveline Aendekerk announced this on Wednesday during the NPO radio program One today, where she announced the six nominated titles of 2023. The NS Audience Award is a popularity award that rewards the best-selling book titles of the past year.

Van Dorsten wrote with We were, I am, away from Ruinerswold a personal account of his childhood in forced isolation on a farm in Drenthe. Niewierra is rewarded for her literary thriller The Camino, which is set in the context of the Balkan War. Arthur Japin, who won the audience award in 2008, and Herman Koch, winner a year later, were also nominated, as was Ester Verhoef, laureate in 2011.

Japanese novel What silence wants depicts the struggle of a young woman in the 19th century, who pursues a singing career against the wishes of her family. Koch wrote with The Royal house a modern royal drama with a satirical undertone. Suzanne Vermeer, also previously nominated, is one of the six contenders with her book Coral reef just like Esther Verhoef’s thriller Alter ego.

Last year it was decided to stop the vote early after the organization determined that the voting process was being manipulated on a large scale. She is trying to overcome that this year by only giving the public a choice of the six best-selling titles. In addition to a cash prize of 7,500 euros, the winner of the prize can count on a sculpture by Jeroen Henneman. Voting can be done until November 8.