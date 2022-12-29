Their crying didn’t stop and their parents or whoever cared for them thought of shaking them to make them stop. Two infants shaken because they were crying They were hospitalized in hospital a Modenafor the damages sustained. One of them has already suffered serious brain injuries. Shaken Baby Syndrome should never be underestimated.

Photo source from Pixabay

The children were shaken to such an extent that they ended up in hospital, admitted to the Policlinico di Modena. A 5-month-old baby would have already suffered significant brain damage. The two children have already been removed from their families, which are being investigated for possible beatings.

The shaken baby syndrome or Shaken Baby Syndrome is a phenomenon that should never be underestimated, because it can cause permanent damage to the baby, as underlined by Lorenzo Lughetti of the Pediatrics department of the Emilian Polyclinic.

The infant has the inability to control the head and these repetitive movements can be compared to being hit by a car. For the newborn, they are like dozens of rear-end collisions that the child undergoes. Veins are torn in the brain and there is bleeding.

With the shocks, the child stops crying, but only because, as the professor points out, he has actually gone into a coma and his brain has suffered brain damage which are sometimes important and permanent.

Photo source from Pixabay

Babies shaken because they cried: the children have suffered major brain damage

According to the expert, new parents must be careful and avoid such behavior, also because episodes of this type are not rare. Children should never be shaken, not even for fun.

The brain damage reported by children after these episodes can be really important. And, in not rare cases, they can also lead to the coma and death of the newborn, due to the consequences of a gesture that must always be avoided.