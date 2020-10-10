Hyundai Santro has been launched by the company in two new CNG variants. Both variants are based on the company’s existing Magna CNG variant. Hyundai Santro is well-liked in the budget car segment in India due to its low price and good features. Two new variants before the festival season can prove beneficial for the company.Talk about the price of both new variants of the car, while the Magna Executive CNG variant is priced at Rs. 5.87 lakhs while the Sportz Executive CNG variant is priced at Rs. 6 lakhs. The company has discontinued its Santro Sportz CNG variant.

Hyundai Santro Executive CNG

In this variant, the company has given two speakers with a 2 DIN audio system. Apart from this, the roof has a roof mounted antenna, manual AC and steering mounted audio and Bluetooth control. At the same time, the Sportz CNG variant has good features like navigation, electrically adjustable ORVMs, integrated turn indicators along with a touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine and gearbox

Hyundai Santro CNG has a 1.1 liter four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 69bhp power and 99Nm torque. On the run on CNG, it generates 60bhp power and 85Nm torque. The car’s CNG variants come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

These cars will compete

Santro’s CNG variants will be powered by Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Celerio in India. Maruti Suzuki may be the biggest challenge for the WagonR Santro. WagonR CNG has recently crossed the 3 lakh cell mark.