Truke, the manufacturer of audio products, has launched two of its new wireless wireless devices in India, TWS Fit buds and Fit Pro Power. The special thing is that both these devices support fast charging, and the company has kept their price extremely affordable. Let’s know about their features.

cost

Talking about the price, the price of Truke Fit Pro Power is Rs 1,299, while the price of Truke TWS earbuds Fit buds is priced at Rs 799. In terms of price, both these devices can prove to be the best option for customers. Customers can buy them from Amazon India. These devices will be available in Royal Blue and Carbon Black color variants.

Features of Fit Pro Power

Customers will like the design of Fit Pro Power, the company has used unique Dolphin Design 2.0 in it. For power, it has a 2000mAh battery case. These devices can provide 3 hours of music playback in 15 minutes of charging, apart from this, it takes only 25 minutes to be fully charged. For connectivity, it has the support of Type C and Bluetooth 5.0. They connect easily with the help of instant pairing technology. They are also better in terms of sound quality. The Fit Pro Power has a digital LED display.

Features of TWS earbuds Fit buds

Dolphin design is also used in these. For power backup, it has a 500mAh charging case which gives 20 hours of music playback on full charge. Apart from this, 3 hours of call time is available in single charging. They connect easily with the help of instant pairing technology. They are also better in terms of sound quality. They get better bass. For connectivity, it has support of Micro USB port and Bluetooth 5.0.

They will compete with

Both of Truke’s true wireless devices will compete with Infinix’s new brand Snokor. Recently the company has launched Snokori Rocker Stix earbuds and Bass Drops wire earphones in India.

Talking about the features of iRocker Stix TWS, a 14.2mm dynamic bass boost driver has been used in it. You can connect it to both Android and ios. This earbuds can be used in both single and double ways. Touch control is also provided in the earbuds, so that you can play or pause the music. Each buds have a 40mAh battery and a charging case has a 300mAh battery. It has been claimed that it will give 16 hours of backup. Type-C port has been provided for charging.

Apart from this, 14.3mm bass boost driver has been used in Snokor Bass Drops earphones. There is a button for control in this earphone. It is also equipped with voice assistant feature. The company has fixed the price of Snokor iRocker Stix earbuds at Rs 1,499. At the same time, the price of Snokor Bass Drops earphones is Rs 449. You will be able to buy it from 23 September.

Realme Buds Air will also be challenged

The price of Realme Buds Air is 3999 rupees. Reality’s wireless earbuds provide 17 hours of music playback on full charge. Realme’s wireless earbuds weigh just 4.2 grams. They can be connected to any smartphone with instant auto connection feature. There are two microphones in each earphone, one for calls and the other for in-noise cancellation. For better and clearer sound, it has 12mm bass booster. But the price of Realme Buds Air is high.

