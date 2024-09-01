The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Mohammed Al Afkham, revealed a project to build two new tunnels in the emirate, in coordination with the Committee for Implementing the Initiatives of the President of the State, and the implementation of the Department of Public Works and Agriculture, noting that the first tunnel, which will be built on Al Faseel Street opposite the new Khalifa Specialized Hospital, aims to facilitate access to the hospital.

As for the second tunnel, it will be implemented to divert the intersection of Al-Shariyah with Sakamkam, which will enhance the flow of traffic and contribute to eliminating traffic congestion within the city.

He stressed the implementation of an integrated network of internal roads, in addition to a group of modern tunnels and bridges, in a step that enhances the leadership of the Emirate of Fujairah in the field of infrastructure development, through the creation of unique designs for its streets, as they were implemented without lanes separating the streets, which contributed to reducing the costs of road construction and shortening distances, in addition to adding a distinctive aesthetic character.

He stressed that the final touches have been put on the requirements for the project to establish an integrated market for vegetables, fruits, meat and fish. A set of concepts and designs for the project have been completed and are in the final approval stage.

Al-Afkham said: “The project will be implemented in the area near the Fishermen’s Association located in Al-Ruwailit, after the site has been leveled. We have also made sure that the market is environmentally friendly and provides distinguished services to consumers with modern designs that suit the nature of the activities, which are selling vegetables, fish and meat.”

On the other hand, five services were zeroed in partnership with the Fujairah Police General Command, based on the zero government bureaucracy program launched by the UAE government, which will enhance the confidence of customers in government services, which will facilitate the customer process, reduce completion time, and reduce procedures. It will also work to reduce the carbon footprint resulting from paperless transactions. These services were represented in the licensing service for economic establishments, licensing hotel establishments, the service of places of worship, the 24-hour work license, and the licensing service for vehicle rental offices.

• The municipality is implementing an integrated network of internal roads and a group of modern tunnels and bridges.