The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the “ADNOC Distribution Company”, opened two new lanes for the examination of electric vehicles, the first in Abu Dhabi at the “ADNOC” Vehicle Inspection Center in the Muroor area, and the second in Al Ain at the Vehicle Inspection Center in Al Bateen, to serve the owners of electric cars, with the aim of giving them priority. In examining their vehicles through those lanes specially prepared for them, and in implementation of its strategy aimed at making all members of society happy, paying attention to the proactivity and quality of services, and promoting the concept of quality of life for all.

The Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, explained that “the opening of the two lanes aims to achieve the desired and common goals between the two sides, and to reach record levels of customer satisfaction, within the government’s directions in implementing the national strategy for quality of life, and the strategy of the Abu Dhabi government in Taking into account the requirements of society by providing innovative services, and reaching all groups at the nearest headquarters to them ».