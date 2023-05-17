There are two new Teslas on the way, which will sell extremely well, according to Elon Musk.

There is always plenty to report around Tesla, but hard car news about Tesla is quite rare. Elon Musk does not do new models and facelifts are not often. However, for the true Tesla fans, Musk had some exciting news last night.

Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting was held yesterday in Austin. It was a bit less exciting than Volkswagen’s, because Elon Musk didn’t get any cake at his head. There were also no topless activists present.

So there was exciting news, because Elon Musk announced two “new products”. Unfortunately, he did not yet say which products these are. It just says that the new models are “head and shoulders” above anything on the market in terms of design and production techniques. We have to do with that for now.

We can guess what the new models are. It is probably not about actual new models, but about the facelifts of the Model 3 and Model Y. A photo of the first had already leaked. You don’t need much imagination to imagine the new Model Y.

It was already known that the facelifted Model 3 will be produced in a different, cheaper way. That is probably also what Elon Musk is referring to. The Model 3 will therefore be overhauled on several levels.

Other models that Elon Musk could refer to are the Cybertruck (we’re still waiting for that too) and the smaller Model 2. Those would definitely be new models.

In any case, Elon has sky-high expectations of the newcomers because he expects to build “more than 5 million copies” of both cars together on an annual basis. To indicate how much that is: Tesla’s total production was just under 1.4 million last year. And that was already more than double what VAG produced in EVs.

This article Two new Teslas become extreme bestsellers appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Teslas #extreme #bestsellers