Blaze has announced two more models of portable retro consoles in the Super Pocket series, this time focused on two historic video game manufacturers and compatible with Evercade cartridges.
Blaze continues to launch new devices dedicated to retrogaming on the market, in this case continuing the HyperMega Tech line with two new models of Super Pocket portable consolesalso compatible with the Evercade cartridges.
These are the Super Pocket Atari Edition and the Super Pocket Technos Edition, dedicated to the two manufacturers in question and equipped with various pre-installed games from the catalogues of the two labels, but with a library that can be expanded enormously thanks to the Evercade cartridges.
Super Pocket Atari Edition
Super Pocket Atari Edition It basically contains 50 arcade games from the Atari catalogue, including historic titles such as Asteroids, Berzerk, Crystal Castles, Frenzy, as well as titles from the company’s various consoles.
This is the complete list of pre-installed games, to which are added those on cartridge:
- Asteroids (Arcade)
- Berzerk (Arcade)
- Canyon Bomber (Arcade)
- Crystal Castles (Arcade)
- Frenzy (Arcade)
- Liberator (Arcade)
- Lost Tomb (Arcade)
- Millipede (Arcade)
- Missile Command (Arcade)
- Night Driver (Arcade)
- Pong (Arcade)
- Skydiver (Arcade)
- Super Breakout (Arcade)
- Adventure (2600)
- Aquaventure (2600)
- Dark Cavern (2600)
- Gravitate (2600)
- Haunted House (2600)
- RadarLock (2600)
- Save Mary! (2600)
- Solaris (2600)
- Street Racer (2600)
- Submarine Commander (2600)
- Tempest (2600)
- Video Pinball (2600)
- Wizard (2600)
- Yars’ Revenge (2600)
- Bounty Bob Strikes Back! (5200)
- Countermeasure (5200)
- Final Legacy (5200)
- Miner 2049’er (5200)
- Xari Arena (5200)
- Alien Brigade (7800)
- Asteroids (7800)
- Centipede (7800)
- Dark Chambers (7800)
- Desert Falcon (7800)
- Fatal Run (7800)
- Food Fight (7800)
- Ninja Golf (7800)
- Motor Psycho (7800)
- Basket Brawl (Lynx)
- Checkered Flag (Lynx)
- Dirty Larry: Renegade Cop (Lynx)
- Kung Food (Lynx)
- Robo-Squash (Lynx)
- Scrapyard Dog (Lynx)
- Super Asteroids & Missile Command (Lynx)
- Turbo Sub (Lynx)
- Warbirds (Lynx)
Super Pocket Technos Edition
Super Pocket Technos Edition It instead includes 15 pre-installed games from Technos’ historical catalogue, including the three Double Dragon, River City Ransom and other arcade games of similar calibre.
Here is the list of pre-installed games, which can also be expanded with Evercade cartridges:
- Double Dragon (Arcade)
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge (Arcade)
- Double Dragon 3 -The Rosetta Stone (Arcade)
- Block Out (Arcade)
- The Combatribes (Arcade)
- Minky Monkey (Arcade)
- Mysterious Stones: Dr. John’s Adventure (Arcade)
- Renegade (Arcade)
- Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)
- Super Double Dragon (16-bit)
- Double Dragon (8-bit)
- Double Dragon (8-bit handheld)
- River City Ransom (8-bit)
- Crash ‘N’ The Boys: Street Challenge (8-bit)
- Super Spike V’Ball (8-bit)
Both consoles will have the same price of the other models in the line, namely €59, with a release date scheduled for October and pre-orders open from July 31. Note that the Super Pocket Atari Edition will also have a special edition, with a wood-like chassis in the style of the old Atari 2600, which will instead cost €69 and will have a limited run of 2600 units.
