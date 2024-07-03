Blaze has announced two more models of portable retro consoles in the Super Pocket series, this time focused on two historic video game manufacturers and compatible with Evercade cartridges.

Blaze continues to launch new devices dedicated to retrogaming on the market, in this case continuing the HyperMega Tech line with two new models of Super Pocket portable consolesalso compatible with the Evercade cartridges. These are the Super Pocket Atari Edition and the Super Pocket Technos Edition, dedicated to the two manufacturers in question and equipped with various pre-installed games from the catalogues of the two labels, but with a library that can be expanded enormously thanks to the Evercade cartridges.

Super Pocket Atari Edition Super Pocket Atari Edition It basically contains 50 arcade games from the Atari catalogue, including historic titles such as Asteroids, Berzerk, Crystal Castles, Frenzy, as well as titles from the company’s various consoles. Super Pocket Atari Edition (with special edition) This is the complete list of pre-installed games, to which are added those on cartridge: Asteroids (Arcade)

Berzerk (Arcade)

Canyon Bomber (Arcade)

Crystal Castles (Arcade)

Frenzy (Arcade)

Liberator (Arcade)

Lost Tomb (Arcade)

Millipede (Arcade)

Missile Command (Arcade)

Night Driver (Arcade)

Pong (Arcade)

Skydiver (Arcade)

Super Breakout (Arcade)

Adventure (2600)

Aquaventure (2600)

Dark Cavern (2600)

Gravitate (2600)

Haunted House (2600)

RadarLock (2600)

Save Mary! (2600)

Solaris (2600)

Street Racer (2600)

Submarine Commander (2600)

Tempest (2600)

Video Pinball (2600)

Wizard (2600)

Yars’ Revenge (2600)

Bounty Bob Strikes Back! (5200)

Countermeasure (5200)

Final Legacy (5200)

Miner 2049’er (5200)

Xari Arena (5200)

Alien Brigade (7800)

Asteroids (7800)

Centipede (7800)

Dark Chambers (7800)

Desert Falcon (7800)

Fatal Run (7800)

Food Fight (7800)

Ninja Golf (7800)

Motor Psycho (7800)

Basket Brawl (Lynx)

Checkered Flag (Lynx)

Dirty Larry: Renegade Cop (Lynx)

Kung Food (Lynx)

Robo-Squash (Lynx)

Scrapyard Dog (Lynx)

Super Asteroids & Missile Command (Lynx)

Turbo Sub (Lynx)

Warbirds (Lynx)