The mayor of Las Torres de Cotillas, Francisco Jesús López Manzanera, visited the renovation works on the N-344 between kilometer points 7,150 and 8,120, as it passes through the municipality. Some works that, according to municipal sources, are about to conclude and that are the result of the collaboration agreement between the Torreño City Council and Grupo Fuentes, a local company specialized in logistics. The main actions of these works are the conversion of the signalized intersections of Diputación and San Pedro avenues into two-lane roundabouts, and the execution of a roundabout at point 7,700. With an investment of more than one million euros, the work also contemplates the reinforcement of the pavement and the repair of the service roads.

“These measures will streamline traffic on a road that supports the passage of some 30,000 vehicles daily, many of them heavy trucks,” says López Manzanera, who was accompanied on this visit by the Councilor for Urban Planning, Francisco Fernández Baño, and the CEO of Grupo Fuentes, Rafael Fuentes.

This project to improve the N-344 has a second block, which will be carried out by the Consistory between kilometer points 5,150 and 7,150, with an investment of close to 430,000 euros. On this route, it will clear the margins of the highway and service roads, in addition to renewing its asphalt. “The service roads will become unidirectional and speed bumps will be installed and marked on them,” explained the councilor. “All this will entail the adaptation and replacement of horizontal and vertical signage.”

López Manzanera emphasized that “it is an enormous satisfaction to be able to improve access to our municipality with a project of this magnitude.”