The first three races of the 2022 World Championship have definitely smiled at Ferrari and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, twice on the top step of the podium and ‘settling’ for a 2nd place in Saudi Arabia. Three out of three podiums, therefore, which allowed him to conquer 71 points out of a maximum of 78. With these premises, the number 16 from Maranello is preparing to face a special weekend for his team in Imola, in a Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna marking the home event for the Prancing Horseand which could also be celebrated by Leclerc with his signature affixed to it two new records in the history of F1.

Before explaining what the records available to the 24-year-old would be, it is necessary to underline one condition: to climb to the top of the record rankings, the Monegasque must get another victory in the main race and get at least a fourth place in the Saturday Sprint. By doing so (without counting any fast laps in the race) the Ferrari driver would get at least 30 points, which – added to the 71 already in his pocket – would lead him to 101 overall at the fourth round of the championship. In this case, it would therefore touch the higher number of points earned after the first four seasonal roundssurpassing the previous record of Nico Rosberg, who had instead reached 100 points in 2016.

Always Leclerc made a clear course (race victory, Sprint victory and fastest lap in the Grand Prix), the doors of another record would also open, this time linked to greater gap between 1st and 2nd in the world championship standings after four GPs. The Ferrari driver would in fact pack his bags for Miami with a gap of at least 43 points on the pursuer, who could match or exceed the same milestone achieved by Rosberg in 2016, with the German who managed to establish this advantage over Hamilton. That margin was then decisive in the assignment of that championship.