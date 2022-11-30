A new tennis collection was recently launched between Pokemon and the brand COUGAR, the same ones that flew out of inventories shortly after being officially put up for sale. However, this is not all for fans of the franchise since there are two new models that have been released that are not necessarily from a well-known brand.

Fans in need of new footwear can purchase a fun pair of sneakers in high and low styles for $49.99 each. The design features a print Pikachu repeating black and yellow. The other design is covered with colorful characters known from the first generation as Pikachu, Charmander, squirtle, bulbasaur, eevee Y jigglypuff.

Both sneaker designs are available here at fun.com in adult sizes 5 to 13. Could be considered a bargain, as the models from COUGAR they reached 70 USD when they were released.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: At least in Mexico I never saw PUMA sneakers arrive. So this could be the alternative for those of us who cannot afford to buy them.