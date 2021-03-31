Two new obstacles prevent the world from overcoming “Corona”

The issue of vaccinating children and adolescents against the emerging corona virus to obtain herd immunity in the United States of America has returned to the fore again, after the country’s chief infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, a few days ago, indicated that it might be necessary to vaccinate these groups, a new study confirmed that This has become necessary.

The information revealed that countries must move towards a normal future by immunizing children and adults against the emerging corona virus, and achieving the vaccination rates that the health authorities are aiming for, according to a report published by the “Arab Net” website.

The report emphasized that the vaccination of children and adolescents has become a major obstacle, along with limited supplies of vaccines, to the world’s quest to overcome the epidemic.

He pointed out that despite the necessity of the matter, children will not be vaccinated for at least several months, because drugmakers are still testing the safety of injection for small businesses, which means that health authorities cannot trust in securing community protection against the virus, and achieving what It is called “herd immunity”, until later this year at the earliest, because children under the age of 18 make up a large proportion of the population of many states.

In turn, Octavio Ramilo, head of the infectious diseases department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio, stressed that the country definitely needs to vaccinate children if it is to be as close to normal as possible.

It should be noted that the United States may reach herd immunity when vaccinating high school students, and it is also working to expand the number of people eligible for vaccination.

Fauci had seen that people focus heavily on the idea of ​​herd immunity to this new virus, which is the stage in which a sufficient number of people are protected against the virus to suppress its spread.

The director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that he estimated that between 70% and 85% of the population would need to be vaccinated, or enjoy immunization against the virus to reach herd immunity, adding in a congressional session last week that experts do not fully know the magic point of herd immunity, They are sure, however, that if the vast majority of the population were vaccinated, the country would be in good condition.