There are no fewer than two new Nio models: the EC7 and the ES8. Something for you?

Nio is well on his way. In a relatively short time we get a huge load of models over us. The brand is also opening its first ‘swap stations’ where you can swap a battery in no time instead of having to wait, wait, wait and wait before you can take your hard-earned car on the road. Useful! Nio also recently opened its first Space Mobile in the world in Zandvoort. In short, they are busy.

Two new models for Nio

There is no time to rest and eat a Balisto and drink Taksi Tropical. No, the Chinese car manufacturer is just introducing another two models, the Nio EC7 and ES8. Grab something nice (preferably) a Balisto and a glass of Taksi and sit down for it, because we introduce them to you!

Nio EC7

We start with the EC7, which is an electric Coupé SUV. That word should be banned. After all, a coupé has two doors and is not an SUV in advance. But yes, you all buy it (unlike real coupés) so manufacturers are happy to respond.

The car has a 300 kW induction motor and a 180 kW permanent synchronous motor. With this you can bark to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. Thanks to the particularly low Cd value of 0.23, you can go a long way on a battery (although a lighter and lower car is much more environmentally friendly). The Nio EC7 will compete with the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback.

Nio ES8

As we explained, there are two new models from Nio. The second is the ES8. That’s an even bigger SUV, the flagship for Nio. In contrast to the faux-sporty EC7, the ES8 has something distinguished. Kind of like a Range Rover, actually. You can do worse. Here too, two motors that jointly deliver 480 kW. Because the ES8 is somewhat larger and heavier, the 0-100 km / h sprint also takes a little longer. The ES8 is a spacious and luxurious six-seater with three rows of seats. Both models are packed with electrical features, including that crazy camera on the dashboard that acts as a kind of Siri (but then just works).

Also handy, both models have intelligent navigation systems that take charging into account on longer journeys. That loading is also very fast. You can charge the 100 kWh battery pack from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes thanks to a charging capacity of 500 kW. All information about the Dutch market (prices, availability and delivery times) will be revealed later by Nio.

