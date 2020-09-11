



New Delhi MG Motor India is preparing to enter the mid-size SUV and compact MPV segment of the Indian automobile market. According to a media report, the company will launch MG ZS Petrol and MG 360M MPV. The company introduced both these models at the Auto Expo. The MG ZS petrol model will be powered by cars like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India.

MG has launched the ZS EV in India. Now the company is preparing to launch this car with petrol engine. There will be no change in the car’s look. In the global market, this car is already available with a petrol engine.

Company will launch MG 360M MPV



Apart from MG ZS, the company is also preparing to launch a new MPV in India. The car is based on the Baojun 360. Its length is 4615 long, 1735 wide and 1660mm high. The car’s wheelbelt is 2750mm. A 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with a hectare can be given in this car.

340 km range



The ZS EV has a 44.5 kWh battery pack. Once full charged, this electric SUV will run for 340 kilometers. This lithium-ion battery can be charged 80% in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, while charging with a standard 7.4 kW charger will take about 7 hours. The company will also provide a 7.4 kWh charger with this electric SUV. The MG’s electric SUV generates 141 bhp power and 353 Nm peak torque.

MG ZS EV has been launched in India



