Magazine Weekly Shonen Jump will launch, starting from the next issue, to be exact number 31, two new manga of which we will briefly tell in the next lines.

The first will be called Red Hood of the mangaka Yūki Kawaguchi and will tell the story of a boy and a mysterious hunter who meet, by chance, in a village. This genre publication Fantasy will debut next June 28 and, the first chapter of the series will consist of 54 pages. Below you can get a little taste of it.

The second story, on the other hand, will be presented on July 5 and will be titled Neru: Martial Arts Traveling (Neru: Bugei Dōgyor). The events will revolve around the figure of Neru, a boy who, after reading a manual on martial arts and its secrets, will do anything to be admitted to an elite martial school. The manga is written by Minya Hiraga and it was initially meant only for digital; in fact, it first appeared in September 2020 but only in this latest version.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump Street Anime News Network