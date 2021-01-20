In the sequel to the American TV series Sex and the City, Samantha will be replaced by two new heroines. This was reported by the newspaper The daily mail citing the source.

So, Samantha in the new series will be replaced by an influential African American and a woman of Asian descent. The interlocutor of the publication stressed that life in modern New York cannot be shown exclusively through the eyes of white women.

“We will introduce two new characters, strong and energetic women of color, who will help show the series to a new generation of viewers and more accurately reflect the world in which we live,” the source said. “360”…

He added that the show originally focused on the lives of young women living in New York. Now they are over 50, and life has changed a little. From their past, only the love for expensive shoes remained.

As the site writes kp.ruSamantha will not appear in the new season as actress Kim Cattrall declined to star in a sequel. She stated that she no longer enjoys this role. Previously, she refused to star in the third part of the movie “Sex and the City”. Among the possible reasons for the refusal of the actress is the conflict with Sarah Jessica Parker and the issue of fees.

The new season of Sex and the City will feature 10 episodes of 30 minutes each. Filming is scheduled to start in the spring of 2021. The stars will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis. According to media reports, these actresses will receive $ 1 million for each episode of the show. aif.ru… Who exactly will play the new heroines has not yet been disclosed. The series will air on streaming service HBO Max.

The original series premiered in 1998 and lasted six seasons. Also, two feature films were shot.